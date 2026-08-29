Varland picked up the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over Seattle, striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Blue Jays rallied from a 3-0 deficit to score four runs across the fifth and sixth innings, prompting the call for Varland to close things out in the ninth. The right-hander needed 12 pitches (eight strikes) to secure the save, striking out Taylor Ward in the process. Varland has logged a save in seven of his last eight outings and is up to 31 saves on the year, which is tied with David Bednar for fifth-most in the majors. Varland sports a 1.18 ERA, 0.98 wHIP and 84:18 K:BB over 68.2 innings this season.