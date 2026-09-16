Varland earned the save in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Tigers, striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

After Spencer Miles gave up a single and a walk to open the ninth, the Blue Jays turned to Varland who promptly recorded the final three outs, locking down his 34th save this season. It was a nice rebound effort from Varland, who gave up a run in a blown save against Detroit his last time out. The right-hander now sports a 1.30 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP and 95:22 K:BB across 76 innings this season.