Kepler (leg) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Royals.

Kepler was not in the lineup Saturday against a right-handed starter after having a day off. He also did not make an appearance in the game. The 31-year-old fouled a ball off his right leg in Thursday's game, which resulted in his early departure. X-rays after the game came back as negative. With some movement around the field for the Twins, Willi Castro gets the start in Kepler's lineup spot, but at third base with Matt Wallner shifting to right field.