Kepler (knee) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. He was 4-for-10 with three walks in three games for Triple-A St. Paul on a rehab assignment.

Kepler should return to the everyday lineup in right field, but it's not clear who will head to the bench. It's possible Trevor Larnach moves to DH while a struggling Carlos Santana gets less playing time and Alex Kirilloff sees action at first base.