Twins' Michael Fulmer: Moved to Minnesota
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fulmer was traded from the Tigers to the Twins on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Fulmer gave up multiple runs several times recently, but he otherwise shined for the Tigers prior to the All-Star break. He figures to join the late-inning mix with his new squad.
