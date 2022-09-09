Fulmer recorded the save Thursday against New York, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning in a 4-3 win.

Fulmer entered the game in the ninth inning with one out and a runner on first. He allowed a double and an intentional walk to load the bases before retiring the final two batters without allowing a run to score. It was his third save of the season and first for Minnesota. Since being acquired by the Twins before the trade deadline, he's compiled a 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB in 16 innings across 18 appearances. Jorge Lopez was used earlier in the game in a high-leverage situation and Fulmer will likely return to his setup role for future outings.