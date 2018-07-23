Twins' Michael Pineda: Still targeting September return
Pineda (elbow) is set to throw two innings during his first rehab start with the Twins' Rookie-League team August 6, and remains on schedule for a return to the big leagues in September, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Pineda will throw a second simulated game in the near future as he continues to build up his arm following Tommy John surgery last July. His date with the club's Gulf Coast League team in early August will mark the beginning of what is expected to be a month-long rehab assignment, which will determine whether he's able to pitch for Minnesota this season.
