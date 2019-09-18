Play

Twins' Miguel Sano: Makes history with 30th homer

Sano went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-8 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

His third-inning blast off Ross Detwiler gave Sano 30 homers on the year in only 96 games, and made the Twins the first team in MLB history to have five 30-HR hitters, as he joins Nelson Cruz, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario and Mitch Garver in the club. Sano's .241/.340/.556 is a little less impressive, but his .896 OPS is still his best effort since his 2015 rookie season.

