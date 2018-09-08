Twins' Miguel Sano: Out of lineup Saturday

Sano (lower leg) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Sano has not seen the field since suffering the lower leg bruise in Tuesday's game against the Astros. The injury was confirmed as just a bruise as X-rays came back negative. Sano may be able to take swings at some point this weekend, which makes it seem as though he at least needs a few more days before making a return to the lineup. Ehire Adrianza garners another start at third base in his absence.