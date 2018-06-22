Twins' Mitch Garver: Remains on bench Friday
Garver is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Bobby Wilson will draw his second consecutive start behind the plate, although Garver did have a hit as a late-game substitute Thursday. Garver has a .224/.293/.328 slash line this season, and is 2-for-15 over his last five games.
