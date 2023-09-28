Lopez allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Wednesday.

Lopez was handed an early two-run lead before giving up his first run in the third frame. The right-hander responded with a scoreless fourth but was lifted after giving up consecutive one-out hits in the fifth. Both of those runners came around to score after Lopez's departure, resulting his his mediocre final line. On a positive note, Lopez stuck out six batters to end up with 234 on the campaign, the most by a Twins pitcher since Johan Santana struck out 235 in 2007. Assuming this was his final regular-season appearance, Lopez complemented the punchout total with a 3.66 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 194 frames covering 32 starts. HIs next trip to the mound should come in the AL Wild Card round, which begins next Tuesday.