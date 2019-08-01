Flores signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday and was assigned to Triple-A Rochester, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Injuries had thinned Rochester's outfield depth, so the organization plunked Flores from the independent-ball ranks for further reinforcement. The 27-year-old has 119 games' worth of MLB experience on his resume, submitting a .204/.281/.256 line across 331 plate appearances.