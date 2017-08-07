Flores has cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Nothing in Flores's career .204/.281/.256 major league line nor his power-light .311/.405/.417 line in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League were enough to entice anybody to claim him off waivers. Flores will serve as organizational depth for the Angels outfield.

