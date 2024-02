Jenson was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday.

The right-hander was claimed off waivers by the Twins in early January but only stuck on the 40-man roster for a month. Jensen made 43 appearances between the Double-A and Triple-A levels last season and had a 5.32 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 78:54 K:BB over 64.1 innings.