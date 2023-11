Jensen was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday.

Seattle had to free up a 40-man roster spot after acquiring both Seby Zavala and Carlos Vargas from the Diamondbacks on Wednesday in exchange for Eugenio Suarez. Jensen, 25, struggled to a 5.32 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 64.1 innings of work this past year between Double-A and Triple-A. He's yet to appear in a major-league game.