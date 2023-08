Seattle claimed Jensen off waivers from the Cubs on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

The 25-year-old right-hander was a first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Cal State, but he's yet to appear in a major-league game and holds an underwhelming 4.49 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 204.1 career minor-league innings.