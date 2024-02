Jensen cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins on Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Jensen is no longer on the Twins' 40-man roster, but he'll remain with the organization and will be in major-league camp this spring. The 26-year-old split the 2023 season between the Double- and Triple-A levels, posting a 5.32 ERA and 78:54 K:BB over 64.1 frames.