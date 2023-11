The Marlins claimed Jensen off waivers from the Mariners on Monday.

Jensen had been designated for assignment by Seattle last week and has now found a new home. The 25-year-old right-hander held a 5.32 ERA and 78:54 K:BB over 64.1 innings between the Double- and Triple-A levels in 2023. He was deployed primarily as a reliever last season, but it's not whether the Marlins intend to continue using him out of the bullpen.