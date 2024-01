The Twins claimed Jensen off waivers from the Marlins on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

A first-round pick in the 2019 Draft, Jensen made a full-time move to relief in the minors last season, striking out 55 over 44 innings out of the bullpen but also walking 37 while posting a 5.32 ERA. He has a big arm, so the Twins felt he was worth a roll of the dice in hopes that he'll be able to find the strike zone more consistently.