Gray (4-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks over six innings against the Orioles. He struck out five.

Gray got shelled for a season-high six runs in the second inning after allowing three consecutive singles to open the frame, followed by back-to-back walks. He actually went on to retire 10 consecutive batters from the third inning on, but the damage had already been done as the right-hander took his third loss of the season. Gray has not won a start since April 30 against the Royals and has now issued three walks in each of his last two outings.