Gray did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing just two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.

Gray was excellent Sunday, holding the Orioles off the board for six innings. However, he'd fail to earn a win when Baltimore rallied for two runs in the eighth to hand Minnesota a 2-1 loss. After starting the year 4-0, Gray has failed to pick up a win in his last 11 starts despite pitching to a respectable 3.55 ERA in that span. Overall, Gray is 4-2 with a 2.50 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 96:36 K:BB through 17 starts (93.2 innings) this season. He's lined up for a rematch with the Orioles at home in his next outing.