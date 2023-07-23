Gray allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the White Sox on Saturday.

Gray had allowed a combined 11 runs over his last 11.2 innings entering this start, but he was back in solid form against a division rival. The right-hander didn't get enough run support while in the game, causing his winless streak to reach 14 starts. He's now at a 3.15 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 110:44 K:BB through 111.1 innings this season. Gray is projected for a favorable road start in Kansas City next week.