Gray did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings against the Royals. He struck out five without issuing a walk.

Gray held up his end of the bargain, posting his fourth quality start in his last six turns, but once again his teammates let him down. Improbably, Gray has now gone 15 straight starts without a win, with his last coming all the way back on April 30. The right-hander expressed some frustration after his July 17 start, mostly with himself. He has a 3.22 ERA over 117.1 innings this season and his luck has to turn eventually.