Gray (4-2) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk over 6.2 innings against Atlanta. He struck out five.

Gray notched his sixth quality start but took the loss, as Spencer Strider dominated Minnesota's offense. Gray hasn't allowed more than three runs in a game this season and sports a 2.67 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 89:33 K:BB across 16 starts (87.2 innings). However, the veteran has cooled off a bit following a strong start, posting a 3.93 ERA over his past 10 outings. During that stretch, the right-hander hasn't won a game, totaling eight no-decisions and two losses. Regardless, Gray remains the ace of Minnesota's rotation and will look to get back in the win column during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a three-game weekend set in Baltimore.