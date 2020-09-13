Astudillo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against Cleveland.
Astudillo took Zach Plesac yard in the second inning for a solo home run, his first long ball of the season. He has gotten only 11 plate appearances to this point in the campaign due to a combination of illness and being placed at the Twins' alternate site. With Alex Avila (back) on the injured list, Astudillo should have the chance to rack up some playing time as the backup catcher.
