Bummer (0-1) recorded the loss, allowing a hit, three runs and two walks with two strikeouts over 1.2 innings in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Royals.

Although Liam Hendricks (back) is the team's incumbent closer, Bummer is next in line, although his four holds indicate his utility as a set-up man. If Hendricks' back injury lingers, Bummer should continue to show up in save situations, although his overall fantasy value in Chicago's bullpen is somewhat limited.