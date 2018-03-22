White Sox's Adam Engel: Back in action Thursday
Engel (neck) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.
The speedy outfielder was scratched from Wednesday's contest with neck soreness, but it seems like a day off was just what the doctor ordered. He'll resume his spot in center field with his eyes on the Opening Day starting gig at that position.
