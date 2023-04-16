The White Sox purchased the contract of Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.
Haseley will provide a bench option for the White Sox after the club placed Hanser Alberto on the 10-day injured list with a quad strain. A first-round pick back in 2017, Haseley has had limited success in the majors with a career .687 OPS over 130 career MLB games.
