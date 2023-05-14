Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Astros.
Benintendi didn't have the counting stats to show for it, but he was a driver of Chicago's offense Saturday. The majority of his production came in the seventh inning, when he earned a walk and proceeded to steal second base -- his fifth stolen bag of the season. Though he now has three multi-hit efforts in his last seven starts, Benintendi still has a subpar .284 wOBA and 77 wRC+ across 156 plate appearances on the season.
