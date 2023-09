Vaughn went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Vaughn's two-run homer in the bottom of the second put the White Sox up 2-0, while it marked his 21st long ball of the season. The first baseman has now hit safely in four straight and in six of his last seven. He's batting .286 in September with four homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored.