White Sox's Avisail Garcia: In Friday's lineup
Garcia (knee) will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and bat cleanup versus the Angels on Friday.
Garcia will be back in action after missing the past four games with right knee soreness after aggravating a previous injury against the Red Sox last weekend. Manager Rick Renteria said Thursday that Garcia's knee pain may cause discomfort for the rest of the season, so it will be difficult to rely on the 27-year-old on a daily basis.
