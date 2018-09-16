White Sox's Avisail Garcia: Matches career high in homers

Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Orioles.

Garcia's solo blast in the ninth inning gave the White Sox some breathing room. It was also his 18th homer of the season, matching his career high set in 2017. He's in a groove right now, having gone 11-for-35 (.314) with five walks, two doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and nine runs scored over the last 10 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories