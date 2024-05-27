Ramos went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Sunday against the Orioles.

Ramos returned from the injured list Saturday and has started at third base in both of Chicago's games since. He's gone a combined 0-for-7 with four strikeouts that span, a surprising uptick after he struck out only three times across his first 34 big-league plate appearances. Ramos looks to have a clear grip on the job at third base, so he should have the opportunity to regain his rhythm at the dish.