White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Pockets fourth win

Rodon (4-3) allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over eight innings, winning for the first time in four starts in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.

Rodon went eight innings for a second consecutive start and has pitched into the eighth inning in five of his last six starts. The left-hander has been getting deeper into games, averaging 6.7 innings per start in 2018, up from 5.7 last season. He told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that getting deeper is the result of more first-pitch strikes, which is borne out by the numbers: entering Wednesday's contest, 59.3 percent of his first pitches have been located in the zone, up from 56.2 percent in 2017. He's been one of the better pitchers in the league over the last six weeks, going 3-0 while posting a 1.60 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in seven starts. Rodon takes that line into his next start Tuesday at home against Minnesota.