White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Undergoes successful surgery
Rodon underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder Wednesday, and is expected to miss 6-to-8 months while recovering from the injury, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Although significant bursitis was found, this was relatively a good outcome for Rodon, as both the biceps and labrum didn't need any repair. Looking ahead to next season, the club stated that he could be ready for action as soon as Opening Day, or as last as June 1. It will likely be closer to the latter, but a better sense of a timetable should become present as we approach the start of the 2018 season.
