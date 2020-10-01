Keuchel was charged with five runs (three earned) on six hits over 3.1 innings in a loss to the A's on Wednesday in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.

The lefty was unable to keep the momentum he picked up over his final six starts of the regular season (1.06 ERA, 1.12 WHIP). Known as a groundball specialist, Keuchel let two get up and out of the park in this one (off the bats of Marcus Semien in the second inning and Khris Davis in the fourth). He will get a chance to redeem himself if the White Sox are able to advance to the ALDS.