Dunning is building up his workload at the White Sox's alternate camp, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Dunning was one of the options to replace the injured Carlos Rodon (shoulder) in the rotation, but Chicago's prospect is still building innings. "He's continuing to build up his endurance and essentially is a guy who is coming back as a starter post-[Tommy John surgery] without the ability to go on rehab assignments,' White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "We have a very strict program he's following, and it doesn't quite include making his Major League debut come this Saturday." As such, the White Sox will go with an opener and bullpen day to cover Rodon's next scheduled turn Saturday. Dunning is expected to join the White Sox at a point during the season, but that's most likely a few weeks away.