Dunning (3-2) earned the win after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while striking out 10 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Dunning was able to get back into the win column for the first time since April 12, recording a season-high 10 punchouts in the process. The right-hander tossed five scoreless frames before ultimately being tagged with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, one of which was unearned. Dunning also avoided giving up a home run in the outing, making it his first start in 2024 that he was able to do so. The 29-year-old now owns a 4.13 ERA and he's tentatively set to be back on the mound Saturday in Kansas City.