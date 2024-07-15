Dunning (shoulder) recorded no strikeouts and gave up one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday with Double-A Frisco.

Dunning exited the contest after throwing just 18 pitches (13 strikes), but the Rangers had been targeting him for around 35 pitches heading into the rehab outing, per MLB.com. Despite not striking out a batter, Dunning was efficient during his brief time on the mound, with the lone hit he allowed being an infield single. He may have been able to build up his pitch count through a bullpen session after he exited the contest, and assuming he avoided any setbacks with the right shoulder in the rehab start, he's expected to be ready to return from the 15-day injured list shortly after the All-Star break, per Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com. Dunning has made 12 of his 15 appearances this season as a starter, but he's in line to serve as a multi-inning reliever upon coming off the IL.