Dunning came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander tossed 97 pitches (56 strikes) before being lifted after a Spencer Torkelson double to lead off the sixth inning, and Dunning missed out on his third win of the year when the Rangers' bullpen squandered a 4-2 lead. The 29-year-old has lasted at least five innings in all four of his starts to begin 2024 while allowing three runs or less in each, leaving him with a 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB through 23 innings. Dunning lines up to take the mound at home against the Mariners next week.