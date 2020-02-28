White Sox's Dane Dunning: Throws live batting practice
Dunning (elbow) threw a live batting practice session Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The session is an important step in Dunning's recovery from last March's Tommy John surgery. He's reportedly been throwing the ball quite well this spring, though a typical recovery timeline would have him out of game action for at least a month or two at the start of the season.
