Dunning (2-1) yielded three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings Friday, striking out three and earning a win over Houston.

Dunning served up a homer to Kyle Tucker in the first inning and Houston scratched two more runs across in the fourth. Dunning wasn't very efficient Friday, throwing just 46 of 80 pitches for strikes with only five whiffs. It was his lowest pitch total of the year but Texas was up 12-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning. The 29-year-old righty has allowed exactly three runs in each of his first three starts this season. Dunning is lined up to take the mound in Detroit next week.