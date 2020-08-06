Mendick started at second base and went 3-for-3 with a double in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Milwaukee.

Mendick posted a career-high three hits as a fill-in at second base. The White Sox placed starting second baseman Nick Madrigal on the 10-day injured list after the rookie injured his shoulder Tuesday while sliding into third base. Mendick is expected to be the primary fill-in while Madrigal mends. That could change when shortstop Tim Anderson (groin) returns, which will free up Leury Garcia to play second base.