Jimenez (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Jimenez started at designated hitter for the second consecutive game with Charlotte. He has one hit in eight at-bats, but he has shown no sign of setbacks. While positive progress, it may be a few days before Jimenez is activated if the White Sox want him to get work in the outfield.
