Jimenez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Jimenez cracked his 31st home run in the afternoon and followed up with a single in the nightcap, putting the finishing touches on what has been his best month of the season. Jimenez has hit safely in 19 of 23 games during September while posting a slash line of .344/.388/.719.