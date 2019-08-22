Jimenez was a late scratch from Thursday's lineup against the Rangers with hip soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Injuries continue to be an issue for the highly-touted rookie -- he has already missed time this year with ankle, hamstring and elbow injuries. It sounds like he is just day-to-day. Adam Engel was added to the lineup in center field, with Leury Garcia shifting to left field in place of Jimenez.