White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Launches first spring homer
Jimenez went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's spring game against Texas.
Jimenez launched his first spring homer, swatting the first pitch he saw over the right-center field fence in the second inning. The second-year slugger finished 2019 with a 1.090 OPS and nine homers during the month of September, suggesting greater things lay ahead in 2020. In response to Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Jimenez said, "why not?" when asked if 50 homers are a possibility in 2020.
