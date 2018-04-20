White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Plays first game
Jimenez (pectoral) went 0-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored Thursday for Double-A Birmingham.
Jimenez, the White Sox's top-ranked prospect per RotoWire, had been dealing with strained left pectoral muscle. He'd been at extended spring training until getting his regular season started Thursday with the Barons. He's expected to reach Triple-A Charlotte at some point with a promotion to the big leagues much later this season a real possibility.
