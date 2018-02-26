White Sox's Jake Burger: Leaves with leg injury
Burger has been removed from Monday's Cactus League game against the Athletics with an apparent leg injury, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Burger appeared to suffer the injury while running out a groundball. He was down for several minutes before leaving on a cart. The 2017 first-round pick hit .271/.335/.409 for Low-A Kannapolis last season.
