Burger has been removed from Monday's Cactus League game against the Athletics with an apparent leg injury, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Burger appeared to suffer the injury while running out a groundball. He was down for several minutes before leaving on a cart. The 2017 first-round pick hit .271/.335/.409 for Low-A Kannapolis last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories