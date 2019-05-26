White Sox's James McCann: Benched Sunday

McCann is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Though McCann maintains an impressive .322 average on the season, he's cooled down of late with a 3-for-26 showing at the plate over his past eight games. He'll rest in the series finale in favor of Seby Zavala, who was promoted from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday to replace the concussed Welington Castillo as the White Sox's backup catcher.